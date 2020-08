Kiszla: Wade Davis turns Rockies’ hot start into hot mess. Colorado needs a new closer. Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

The empty ballpark, no fans allowed due to the pandemic, was so quiet you could hear Wade Davis' heart break. He's finished as the Rockies' closer. 👓 View full article

