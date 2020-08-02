|
Saturday meeting on Capitol Hill fails to break coronavirus relief bill impasse
A rare Saturday morning meeting on Capitol Hill failed to secure a deal on a new coronavirus relief bill. Both Democratic leaders and Trump administration officials hailed the meeting as the most productive yet, with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows saying he was hopeful for an agreement in the next couple of days. Wall Street Journal congressional reporter Siobhan Hughes joins CBSN to talk about the latest developments.
