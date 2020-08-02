Tropical Storm Isaias lashes Florida's east coast, no longer expected to reach hurricane strength
Sunday, 2 August 2020 () Bands of heavy rain and gusty winds lashed Florida's east coast on Sunday as Tropical Storm Isaias inched closer, even though forecasters now believe the storm system will not restrengthen into a hurricane.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Early bands of heavy rain from Isaias lashed Florida’s east coast before dawn Sunday as authorities warily eyed the approaching... Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News •FOXNews.com •WorldNews