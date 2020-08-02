Global  
 

Tropical Storm Isaias lashes Florida's east coast, no longer expected to reach hurricane strength

FOXNews.com Sunday, 2 August 2020
Bands of heavy rain and gusty winds lashed Florida's east coast on Sunday as Tropical Storm Isaias inched closer, even though forecasters now believe the storm system will not restrengthen into a hurricane.
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: The latest on Tropical Storm Isaias as it makes its way toward Florida's east coast

The latest on Tropical Storm Isaias as it makes its way toward Florida's east coast 03:10

 Isaias is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane as it makes its way toward the east coast of Florida.

