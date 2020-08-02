Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Today in History for August 2nd

USATODAY.com Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: The Tonkin Gulf incident sparks U.S. escalation of the Vietnam War; Saddam Hussein's Iraq invades Kuwait; JFK's PT-109 boat sunk; President Warren G. Harding dies; 'Wild Bill' Hickok killed in Deadwood. (Aug. 2)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Gulf war starts, Indianapolis survivors spotted & more| August 2nd in history | Oneindia News

Gulf war starts, Indianapolis survivors spotted & more| August 2nd in history | Oneindia News 02:56

 We take you through time to witness the biggest events in history on this day. In this episode: Iraq invades Kuwait starting the Gulf War, San Francisco cable car was first tested, Carl Anderson discovered the positron and survivors of the USS Indianapolis were spotted 3 days after the ship's...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Warren G. Harding Warren G. Harding 29th president of the United States


Vietnam War Vietnam War 1955–1975 conflict in Vietnam


Saddam Hussein Saddam Hussein Iraqi politician and President


John F. Kennedy John F. Kennedy 35th president of the United States

Oliver Stone: ‘I realised the cocaine wasn’t helping my writing’

 It is mid-morning in Los Angeles. Oliver Stone is rooting through drawers and messing with his smartphone. Apparently he has to take a photograph of his passport..
WorldNews
The Last Surviving Sibling Of JFK Dies At 92 [Video]

The Last Surviving Sibling Of JFK Dies At 92

Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of late President John F. Kennedy has died. According to CNN, Kennedy Smith died on Wednesday. Kennedy Smith's daughter shared that her mother passed away at home in Manhattan. Born the eighth of nine children, Kennedy Smith was labeled “the shy Kennedy,” She served as U.S. ambassador to Ireland in the 90s and played a crucial role in the Northern Irish peace process. Kennedy Smith was 92 years old.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies at 92 [Video]

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies at 92

Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of slain President John F. Kennedy, who as U.S. ambassador to Ireland in the 1990s played a pivotal role in the Northern Irish peace process, died on Wednesday at age 92. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published

Kuwait Kuwait Country on the northwestern coast of the Persian Gulf

Flight carrying stranded Indians from Kuwait arrives in Indore [Video]

Flight carrying stranded Indians from Kuwait arrives in Indore

Special flight carrying Indian passengers from Kuwait arrived at Indore airport on July 04. Proper arrangements were done at the airport keeping COVID spread in mind. Due to coronavirus pandemic, several people have been stranded abroad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
Kuwait Airways brings back 45 stranded Indians to Indore [Video]

Kuwait Airways brings back 45 stranded Indians to Indore

A Kuwait Airways special flight carrying around 45 Indian passengers from Kuwait landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore on June 9. The passengers were examined by the State Health Department after which they were sent for 14 days to the quarantine centre. Apart from a few travelers from Indore, the rest were from different districts in which most belonged to labour class.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Wild Bill Hickok Wild Bill Hickok American folk hero and lawman


Deadwood, South Dakota Deadwood, South Dakota City in South Dakota, United States

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colorado Day - Join in the Fun [Video]

Colorado Day - Join in the Fun

History Colorado's Kelly Williams joins Katie LaSalle to talk about this year's Colorado Day celebration.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:58Published
Colorado Day interview with historian Dr. Duane Vandenbusche [Video]

Colorado Day interview with historian Dr. Duane Vandenbusche

Katie LaSalle talks to Dr. Duane Vandenbusche, who will take over as Colorado's State Historian on Saturday, August 1 -- Colorado Day! Denver7 is teaming with the History Colorado Center to once again..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:05Published
Thai Airways jets remain grounded as bosses form 'survival team' to save airline from bankruptcy [Video]

Thai Airways jets remain grounded as bosses form 'survival team' to save airline from bankruptcy

Thai Airways planes stand idle today as ministers form a ‘survival team’ to save the beleaguered airline from bankruptcy. Footage shows the grounded fleet at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Thirty years after Iraqi invasion, US Amb. touts ties with Kuwait

 (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fawaz Esmairan KUWAIT, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- US Ambassador in Kuwait Alina Romanowski on Sunday hailed US...
MENAFN.com

Kuwait COVID-19 recoveries up by 688 to 59,213

 (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- The number of coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait rose by 688 to 59,213 over the past 24 hou...
MENAFN.com

Kuwait- Heavy rains strike coronavirus-hit Florida as Tropical Storm Isias looms

 (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Heavy rains lashed onto the east coast of Florida's east coast on Sunday as Tropical Stor...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •newKerala.com

Tweets about this