Today in History for August 2nd
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: The Tonkin Gulf incident sparks U.S. escalation of the Vietnam War; Saddam Hussein's Iraq invades Kuwait; JFK's PT-109 boat sunk; President Warren G. Harding dies; 'Wild Bill' Hickok killed in Deadwood. (Aug. 2)
Warren G. Harding 29th president of the United States
Vietnam War 1955–1975 conflict in Vietnam
Saddam Hussein Iraqi politician and President
John F. Kennedy 35th president of the United States
Kuwait Country on the northwestern coast of the Persian Gulf
Wild Bill Hickok American folk hero and lawman
Deadwood, South Dakota City in South Dakota, United States
