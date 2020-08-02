Today in History for August 2nd

The Last Surviving Sibling Of JFK Dies At 92



Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of late President John F. Kennedy has died. According to CNN, Kennedy Smith died on Wednesday. Kennedy Smith's daughter shared that her mother passed away at home in Manhattan. Born the eighth of nine children, Kennedy Smith was labeled “the shy Kennedy,” She served as U.S. ambassador to Ireland in the 90s and played a crucial role in the Northern Irish peace process. Kennedy Smith was 92 years old.

