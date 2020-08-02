Global  
 

Marines call off search for 8 missing; all presumed dead

CBS News Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
The AAV was carrying 15 Marines and one sailor when it was transferring the sailors from the shores of San Clemente Island near San Diego to a Navy ship.
News video: Marines Halt Search For 8 Missing Troops Off SoCal Coast; All Presumed Dead

Marines Halt Search For 8 Missing Troops Off SoCal Coast; All Presumed Dead 00:30

 The search for eight U.S. service members missing off the coast of San Diego has come to an end, authorities said Sunday. Amy Johnson reports.

San Clemente Island San Clemente Island one of the Channel Islands of California, USA


San Diego San Diego City in Southern California, United States

Navy Navy Military branch for naval warfare

