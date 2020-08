Linda Lavin on her character "Alice" as a model mom Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

In this web exclusive, actress Linda Lavin, who starred as a single mother working as a waitress in the TV sitcom "Alice" (1976-1985), talked with correspondent Mo Rocca about how her character was viewed as a role model for working moms, and how she became politicized to talk about the difficulties facing working women. 👓 View full article

