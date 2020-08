You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New York City Prepares For Possible Flooding



New York City is preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias as it churns its way up the East Coast. CBS2's John Dias has the latest from Lower Manhattan. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:10 Published 8 minutes ago Mayor De Blasio Discusses Tropical Storm Isaias



Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers his daily briefing in New York City. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 39:36 Published 1 hour ago Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast



Isaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, moved along Florida's eastern coast on Sunday, bringing strong winds but no longer posing a storm surge threat. This report.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:57 Published 20 hours ago

Tweets about this