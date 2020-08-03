Global  
 

'Anti-feminist lawyer' identified as primary suspect in shooting at federal judge Esther Salas' home

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The FBI identified attorney Roy Den Hollander as the suspect in the shooting that killed Judge Esther Salas'.
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Judge Salas Shares Statement On Deadly Shooting Inside Her New Jersey Home

Judge Salas Shares Statement On Deadly Shooting Inside Her New Jersey Home 02:21

 A federal judge is speaking out for the first time since her son was shot dead and her husband hurt in an attack at her home in New Jersey. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Esther Salas American judge

Judge Esther Salas decries shooting that killed son, injured husband in emotional statement

 In an emotional statement, federal judge says those on the bench need privacy protections. A man dressed as a FedEx worker opened fire at her home.
USATODAY.com

Judge Esther Salas makes emotional plea after son slain, husband shot

 Judge Esther Salas says her son can not have died in vain.
 
USATODAY.com

Judge breaks silence about "madman" who killed her son

 Judge Esther Salas is publicly speaking out about a shooting at her home last month in which authorities say a misogynistic lawyer killed her son and wounded her..
CBS News
Suspect in killing of judge's son found dead [Video]

Suspect in killing of judge's son found dead

A self-described anti-feminist lawyer, reported dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was the sole suspect in the fatal shooting of a federal judge's son in New Jersey and the wounding of her husband, a law enforcement source said on Monday. Freddie Joyner has more

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published

Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

FBI says errors discovered in more than two-dozen wiretap applications were mostly minor

 The agency said its review of 29 applications to obtain wiretaps on U.S. citizens had only minor, mostly typographical errors.
USATODAY.com
Roy Den Hollander American lawyer and men's rights activist

New York lawyer Roy Den Hollander allegedly targeted another federal judge from New Jersey before shooting

 Men's rights attorney Roy Den Hollander's list of other targets included another federal judge in New Jersey, the New York Times reported.
 
USATODAY.com

'We are living every parent's worst nightmare' [Video]

'We are living every parent's worst nightmare'

Federal Judge Esther Salas and her family were targeted by an armed lawyer in their New Jersey home.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:06Published
Sources: Angelucci Killing Connected To Shooting At Federal Judge's New Jersey Home [Video]

Sources: Angelucci Killing Connected To Shooting At Federal Judge's New Jersey Home

CBS News reported Tuesday that the killing of a San Bernardino County attorney and the shooting at a federal judge's home in New Jersey are connected.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:16Published
Suspect In Shooting At N.J. Judge's Home May Be Connected To Another Killing [Video]

Suspect In Shooting At N.J. Judge's Home May Be Connected To Another Killing

Law enforcement says Roy Den Hollander is a prime suspect in the killing of a California attorney and may have had a N.Y. judge on his list. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:14Published

Inside the Violent and Misogynistic World of Roy Den Hollander

 He was known for his hatred of women and frivolous lawsuits. Then he killed the son of a New Jersey federal judge before taking his own life, officials said.
NYTimes.com


