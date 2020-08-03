|
'Anti-feminist lawyer' identified as primary suspect in shooting at federal judge Esther Salas' home
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The FBI identified attorney Roy Den Hollander as the suspect in the shooting that killed Judge Esther Salas'.
Esther Salas American judge
Judge Esther Salas decries shooting that killed son, injured husband in emotional statementIn an emotional statement, federal judge says those on the bench need privacy protections. A man dressed as a FedEx worker opened fire at her home.
Judge Esther Salas makes emotional plea after son slain, husband shotJudge Esther Salas says her son can not have died in vain.
Judge breaks silence about "madman" who killed her sonJudge Esther Salas is publicly speaking out about a shooting at her home last month in which authorities say a misogynistic lawyer killed her son and wounded her..
Suspect in killing of judge's son found dead
Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice
Trump’s DHS Is Treating Journalists Like TerroristsEarlier this week, the New York Times’ Mike Baker tweeted out the image of a Department of Homeland Security memo that had formed the basis of a report he had..
Unsealed docs say Bill Clinton was on ‘pedophile island’ w/ ‘young girls’ & cite Epstein saying former president ‘owed him favor’Newly unsealed files tied to the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case imply that former US President Bill Clinton visited the investor’s private island along..
FBI says errors discovered in more than two-dozen wiretap applications were mostly minorThe agency said its review of 29 applications to obtain wiretaps on U.S. citizens had only minor, mostly typographical errors.
Flynn case to be reheard by appeals court
Roy Den Hollander American lawyer and men's rights activist
New York lawyer Roy Den Hollander allegedly targeted another federal judge from New Jersey before shootingMen's rights attorney Roy Den Hollander's list of other targets included another federal judge in New Jersey, the New York Times reported.
