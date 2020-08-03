Global  
 

Trump fires TVA chair, cites foreign workers

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump says he has fired the chair of the Tennessee Valley Authority, criticizing the federal-owned corporation for hiring foreign workers. Trump also threatened to remove other board members if they hired foreign labor. (Aug. 3)
 
Tennessee Valley Authority Tennessee Valley Authority American utility company

Trump overhauls Tennessee Valley Authority leadership

 "If you betray American workers, then you will hear two simple words: 'You're fired,'" the president said.
CBS News

