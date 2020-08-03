|
Trump fires TVA chair, cites foreign workers
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump says he has fired the chair of the Tennessee Valley Authority, criticizing the federal-owned corporation for hiring foreign workers. Trump also threatened to remove other board members if they hired foreign labor. (Aug. 3)
