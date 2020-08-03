Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Isaias gains strength as it heads for the Carolinas

CBS News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Isaias is gaining strength as it churns toward the coast of the Carolinas. Nearly 120 million Americans are in the storm's path, and warnings stretch from South Carolina to Maine. Chip Reid has the latest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Isaias Takes Aim At Carolinas

Tropical Storm Isaias Takes Aim At Carolinas 01:34

 Tropical Storm Isaias has left a path of destruction behind in the Caribbean, and it's being blamed for two deaths in the Dominican Republic. Now it's headed toward the Carolinas and could get stronger before making landfall. CBS News' Jim Krasula reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

South Carolina South Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Carolina coast prepares for arrival of Isaias

 In North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, tourists and locals plan to hunker down for Isaias, which is expected hit land later Monday as a minimal hurricane. But..
USATODAY.com

Expression of opinion cannot constitute contempt of court: Prashant Bhushan to SC

 The expression of opinion, “however outspoken, disagreeable or unpalatable to some”, cannot constitute contempt of court, activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan..
IndiaTimes

Trump plans ‘Emergency’ to stay in office, top Democrat says

 President Donald Trump has no intention of “peacefully” transferring power if he loses the November election, according to House Majority Whip James Clyburn...
WorldNews

Prashant Bhushan, aides launch multi-pronged response in SC contempt cases

 Ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing on contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his alleged ‘contemptuous’ remarks against present and former..
IndiaTimes

Maine Maine State of the United States of America

Maine restricts swimming after woman killed by shark [Video]

Maine restricts swimming after woman killed by shark

A fatality in Maine has limited swimming due to concerns about sharks, whose behavior is being studied through drone use and other technology by scientists in southern California. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:05Published

Woman killed in Maine's first great white shark attack identified as 63-year-old from NYC

 Julie Dimperio Holowach, a 63-year-old woman from New York City died Monday after a great white bit her approximately off the shore of Bailey Island.
USATODAY.com

New York woman killed in Maine shark attack

 Authorities in Maine said a rare great white shark attack killed a New York City resident. Officials warned swimmers to excercise caution in the state's Casco..
USATODAY.com

Chip Reid Chip Reid American journalist


Related videos from verified sources

South Carolina Bracing For Isaias [Video]

South Carolina Bracing For Isaias

Nadia Romero reports on the current conditions ahead of the storm's expected landfall.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:14Published
Ellicott City & Baltimore City preparing for storm [Video]

Ellicott City & Baltimore City preparing for storm

Ellicott City & Baltimore City preparing for storm

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:09Published
Tri-State Braces For Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

Tri-State Braces For Tropical Storm Isaias

Tri-State Area emergency management officials have been closely monitoring the storm for several days, and preparations are now underway for its arrival tomorrow. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Tropical Storm Isaias gains strength as it heads for the Carolinas

 Tropical Storm Isaias is gaining strength as it churns toward the coast of the Carolinas. Nearly 120 million Americans are in the storm's path, and warnings...
CBS News

Shark bites, kills woman in rare encounter off Maine coast

 HARPSWELL, Maine (AP) — A woman was killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of Maine on Monday, a rare occurrence that has only been recorded once...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caNYTimes.comBelfast Telegraph

Person killed in Maine shark attack IDed as New York woman

 PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine said Tuesday the woman killed in a rare shark attack off the state’s coast was a 63-year-old resident of New York...
Seattle Times Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldFOXNews.comCBC.caNYTimes.comUSATODAY.comCBS News

Tweets about this