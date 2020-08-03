|
Tropical Storm Isaias gains strength as it heads for the Carolinas
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Isaias is gaining strength as it churns toward the coast of the Carolinas. Nearly 120 million Americans are in the storm's path, and warnings stretch from South Carolina to Maine. Chip Reid has the latest.
