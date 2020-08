Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell Allegedly Instructed Victim Not to Recruit Black Girls Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

A transcript from 2011 has now come to light and shows that Epstein and Maxwell does not want any black girls are recruits. Both pedophiles only want "young, pretty white girls" or "exotically beautiful" dark skinned girls.