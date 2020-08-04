Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Isaias brings tornadoes, flooding, fires

CBS News Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
It lost some punch after coming ashore as a hurricane but was hitting hard in North Carolina and Virginia. It's expected to hug the coastline as it moves north.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Isaias: NJ Communities Gearing Up For Potential Flooding, Strong Winds Along Jersey Shore

Tropical Storm Isaias: NJ Communities Gearing Up For Potential Flooding, Strong Winds Along Jersey Shore 02:42

 People across New Jersey are preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias, which could deliver another blow to businesses. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hurricane Isaias Hurricane Isaias Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020

CBS Evening News, August 3, 2020

 Tropical Storm Isaias gains strength as it heads for the Carolinas; New Jersey teens help seniors during COVID-19 pandemic
CBS News

Storm Isaias to become hurricane as it moves up US East Coast

 Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to batter the coast of North and South Carolina on Monday, and will likely regain hurricane strength as it moves up the United..
WorldNews

Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias as millions could face flooding rains, high winds

 Forecasters are worried Tropical Storm Isaias may worsen, bringing flooding rains and violent winds. Lonnie Quinn has the latest forecast.
CBS News

AP Top Stories August 3 5P

 Here are the top stories for Monday, August 3rd: NYC prosecutor explains subpoena justication in Trump tax case; Federal judge calls for more pirvacy after..
USATODAY.com

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

 Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane touched down just after 11 p.m...
USATODAY.com

Trump 2020 Stickers Slapped on Black Bears, Animal Rights Group Offers Reward

 President Trump has the black bear vote ... at least that's what someone wants you to think after a Trump 2020 sticker on a wild animals tracking collar. Help..
TMZ.com

CBS News poll: Biden has edge in North Carolina, tight race in Georgia

 A new CBS News battleground tracker poll shows Biden with an edge in North Carolina and a tight race in Georgia. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony..
CBS News
Urgent Care: March, April Saw Massive Decline In ER Visits [Video]

Urgent Care: March, April Saw Massive Decline In ER Visits

Data from more than 20 emergency rooms across five states seems to confirm anecdotal reports from health care workers. According to Gizmodo, emergency rooms across the US saw a massive decline in visits in March and April. The study speculates the decline was possibly due to people fearing they'd contract the novel coronavirus COVID-19 if they sought medical care. ER data from Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and North Carolina were included in the study.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Virginia Virginia State in the United States

Meet The First Black Female Tactical Jet Aviator [Video]

Meet The First Black Female Tactical Jet Aviator

Meet the U.S. Navy's first black female tactical Jet Aviator. this is LT. J.G. (Junior Grade) Madeline “MADDY” Swegle. The chief of Naval Air Training is set to "wing" Virginia Native, LT. Swegle, on Friday 31 July. LT. Swegle has been flying a U.S. Navy T-45 Goshawk training aircraft during undergraduate tactical air (strike) pilot training at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. "My parents raised me & told me I could be whatever I wanted to be," says Swegle.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

George Floyd hologram projected in front of Confederate statue in Richmond, Virginia

 A hologram projected the image of George Floyd in front of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, on July 28.
 
USATODAY.com

Check your couch cushions: One Chick-fil-A offers free food voucher if you exchange coins

 A Chick-fil-A in Virginia is offering a free entree voucher for customers who exchange $10 in coins for $10 in paper cash.
USATODAY.com

A Virginia Town Built Around Confederate Generals Re-Examines Its Identity

 In Lexington, Va., where Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson are buried, people are reassessing the town’s ties to a legacy that symbolizes slavery and..
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking Isaias: 11 P.M. Update From WJZ [Video]

Tracking Isaias: 11 P.M. Update From WJZ

Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Monday night.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 03:31Published
Marylanders Prepare For Isaias [Video]

Marylanders Prepare For Isaias

Marylanders Prepare For Isaias

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:06Published
Insane lightning strikes New York City as Hurricane Isaias moves up east coast [Video]

Insane lightning strikes New York City as Hurricane Isaias moves up east coast

A severe thunderstorm, winds of over 40 miles per hour and insane lightning struck New York City on Monday. (August 3, 2020) Filmer Allan Nosoff captured four different vibrant, spiderweb lightning..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:20Published

Tweets about this