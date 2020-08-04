Tropical Storm Isaias brings tornadoes, flooding, fires

Urgent Care: March, April Saw Massive Decline In ER Visits



Data from more than 20 emergency rooms across five states seems to confirm anecdotal reports from health care workers. According to Gizmodo, emergency rooms across the US saw a massive decline in visits in March and April. The study speculates the decline was possibly due to people fearing they'd contract the novel coronavirus COVID-19 if they sought medical care. ER data from Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and North Carolina were included in the study.

