Related videos from verified sources Jersey Shore Gets First Taste Of Isaias



The storm gained strength and became a hurricane again Monday night and the outer bands started in on the southern part of New Jersey, bringing heavy rain and winds. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:30 Published 8 hours ago Video: Risk of severe thunderstorms in Mass. Tuesday as Isaias approaches



Isaias was upgraded back up to a Category 1 hurricane as it approached the Carolina shore. Credit: WCVB Duration: 03:06 Published 9 hours ago Tracking Isaias In Maryland: 7 P.M. Update From WJZ



Tracking Isaias In Maryland: 7 P.M. Update From WJZ Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 03:00 Published 12 hours ago

