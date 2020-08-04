‘Fixer Upper’ to Return on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

“Fixer Upper” is set to return on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ upcoming Magnolia Network, a fixed-up version of Discovery’s DIY Network.



Magnolia, a rebrand of DIY co-owned by the Gaineses and Discovery, Inc., is now expected to launch in 2021. The new “Fixer Upper” will be ready in time for the channel’s launch.



“The day we wrapped our final episode of ‘Fixer Upper,’ we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again,” Chip and Joanna Gaines said in a statement. “These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don’t think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!”



*Also Read:* HGTV Boss Says No to New 'Fixer Upper': 'What Made the Show Special Was Chip and Jo'



In addition to the “Fixer Upper” reboot (Magnolia’s word, not ours), the cable channel announced two new series: an untitled project featuring interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn and “Self Employed” with entrepreneur Jonathan Morris.



Below is some info on the two new shows.







Self-taught interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn’s untitled project showcases his eclectic yet distinctive style and keen eye for design. Along with his team of skilled designers, Flynn creates the most breathtaking spaces and tackles decorating projects on any budget or within any scope, all with a dash of humor.







*Also Read:* Why Discovery's Lifestyle Boss Doesn't Mind Poaching Viewers From Her Own Networks







“Self Employed” follows Fort Worth, Texas-based entrepreneur Jonathan Morris as he travels the United States meeting some of the country’s most inspiring small business owners. Together, they will share stories of unwavering resilience, insatiable ambition and the winding roads they’ve traveled to successfully build their dream jobs.







“Fixer Upper” and the Flynn and Morris shows join an expanding slate for Magnolia, which now has 14 series in production and another 22 in development.



The original “Fixer Upper” aired for five seasons on HGTV, and was the popular cable channel’s No. 1 show when it went off the air in April 2018.



