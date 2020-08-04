|
Myrtle Beach begins cleanup after Isaias
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Residents in Myrtle Beach started cleanup Tuesday after Isaais left a trail of destruction. Hurricane Isaias has now been downgraded down to a tropical storm after making landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. (Aug. 4)
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina City in South Carolina, United States
Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:03Published
Isaias expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the CarolinasThe storm is expected to make landfall around Myrtle Beach on Monday night as a Category 1 hurricane.
CBS News
Myrtle Beach PaintersWhat is a painting? Fundamentally, does it allude to a visual arrangement of oil on a fabric canvas surface? In reality, the term can be applied more extensively..
WorldNews
Acrobat Sam Panda Detained by Myrtle Beach Police for Wearing Thong BikiniAerial performer Sam Panda got detained by Myrtle Beach police for her revealing swimsuit, and she had to have a long thong debate to get released. Sam says..
TMZ.com
Hurricane Isaias Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020
Tropical Storm Isaias brings strong winds and heavy rain to East CoastTropical Storm Isaias is sweeping along the East Coast after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane last night in North Carolina. CBS News meteorologist and..
CBS News
Tropical Storm Isaias kills at least one on its way to U.S. NortheastTropical Storm Isaias killed at least one person and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands as it pummeled North Carolina and Virginia on a path toward..
WorldNews
Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina Seaside town in North Carolina, United States
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North CarolinaHurricane Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane touched down just after 11 p.m...
USATODAY.com
North Carolina State in the southeastern United States
With early-voting states in mind, Trump campaign resets"I know a lot of people look at the election countdown clock on our wall: it says 91 days," Stepien said Monday. "But ballots will be in the hands of North..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this