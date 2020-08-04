Global  
 

Myrtle Beach begins cleanup after Isaias

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Residents in Myrtle Beach started cleanup Tuesday after Isaais left a trail of destruction. Hurricane Isaias has now been downgraded down to a tropical storm after making landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. (Aug. 4)
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Tracking Isaias From Lake Worth Beach Already Feeling Tropical Storm Force Winds

Tracking Isaias From Lake Worth Beach Already Feeling Tropical Storm Force Winds 02:29

 CBS4's Ted Scouten reports on Tropical Storm Isaias from Lake Worth Beach which is feeling the effects of the storm this Saturday evening.

Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast

[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias raced up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, generating tornadoes and knocking out power, and a twister in North Carolina killed at least one person when it obliterated a mobile home park. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:03Published

Isaias expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the Carolinas

 The storm is expected to make landfall around Myrtle Beach on Monday night as a Category 1 hurricane.
CBS News

Tropical Storm Isaias brings strong winds and heavy rain to East Coast

 Tropical Storm Isaias is sweeping along the East Coast after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane last night in North Carolina. CBS News meteorologist and..
CBS News

Tropical Storm Isaias kills at least one on its way to U.S. Northeast

 Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least one person and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands as it pummeled North Carolina and Virginia on a path toward..
WorldNews

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

 Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane touched down just after 11 p.m...
USATODAY.com

With early-voting states in mind, Trump campaign resets

 "I know a lot of people look at the election countdown clock on our wall: it says 91 days," Stepien said Monday. "But ballots will be in the hands of North..
CBS News

