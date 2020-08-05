Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eye Opener: Massive explosion in Beirut devastates city

CBS News Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
A massive blast in Beirut, Lebanon shook the city and injured thousands. Also, President Trump says he supports mail-in voting in the state of Florida as the election nears. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Massive Explosions In Beirut Leave Dozens Dead, More Than 3,000 Injured

Massive Explosions In Beirut Leave Dozens Dead, More Than 3,000 Injured 04:01

 A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Beirut Blast: Aerial Footage Shows Scale of Destruction [Video]

Beirut Blast: Aerial Footage Shows Scale of Destruction

Aerial footage shows the devastating impact of a massive explosion that killed at least 100 people in Lebanon’s capital Beirut. Officials said the huge blast, caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, also injured more than 4,000. It has emerged that the chemical was stored unsafely in a warehouse near the city’s port, where the explosion occurred. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has said that “those responsible will pay the price for this disaster.” Authorities are still struggling to establish the full scale of the damage, as rescue efforts continue. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:40Published
'Long and dire' economic recovery for Beirut without port, says expert [Video]

'Long and dire' economic recovery for Beirut without port, says expert

Dr Julie Norman, a teaching fellow in politics and international relations atUCL, says that the concept of Lebanon rebuilding after Tuesday's disastrousblast without a functioning port in Beirut will make any economic recovery'long and dire'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published
Beirut blast: Tracing the explosives that tore the capital apart [Video]

Beirut blast: Tracing the explosives that tore the capital apart

Letters show officials knew of danger posed by ammonium nitrate cargo at Beirut port six years before deadly blast.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 05:52Published
Governor breaks down in tears while discussing Beirut blast [Video]

Governor breaks down in tears while discussing Beirut blast

Beirut's governor broke down in tears during a TV interview at the scene of amassive explosion that rocked the city on Tuesday. He told how the blastflattened much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital. Morethan 100 people were killed and 4,000 injured, officials said. It is unclearwhat caused the blast, which appeared to have been triggered by a fire andstruck with the force of an earthquake.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:50Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump Says America’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’ [Video]

Donald Trump Says America’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’

President Donald Trump recently sat down for an interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published
USPS Says It Has ‘Ample Capacity’ to Handle Mail-In Ballots [Video]

USPS Says It Has ‘Ample Capacity’ to Handle Mail-In Ballots

The agency released a definitive statement about their ability to handle the election after President Donald Trump questioned its capacity to do so.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Trump encourages mail-in voting in Florida while opposing a nationwide rollout [Video]

Trump encourages mail-in voting in Florida while opposing a nationwide rollout

President Donald Trump says he is encouraging mail voting in Florida whileopposing it being rolled out nationwide, because the state has "a greatRepublican governor" and is "so well run". This comes only days after Mr Trumpthreatened to sue Nevada over a new vote-by-mail law. Mr Trump compares thesystem in Nevada to that in Florida, a critical swing state which he claims ismuch better prepared for mail-in voting.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Govt considers support for Lebanon explosion [Video]

Govt considers support for Lebanon explosion

Minister Nick Gibb says the government is considering the level of support it will provide to Lebanon following the 'tragic' explosion in Beirut on Tuesday. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:26Published
[CDATA[Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster']] [Video]

[CDATA[Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster']]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:58Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Huge explosions rock Lebanon's Beirut; buildings & cars totalled [Video]

Watch: Huge explosions rock Lebanon's Beirut; buildings & cars totalled

A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:32Published
Former San Diegan describes Beirut explosion 'shock wave' [Video]

Former San Diegan describes Beirut explosion 'shock wave'

A former San Diegan who lives 3 miles from the site of a deadly, massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, is describing the terrifying moments of the blast.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:34Published
Massive explosion hits Beirut port area [Video]

Massive explosion hits Beirut port area

A large explosion shook the Lebanese capital Beirut and a giant column of smoke was seen rising over the city, Reuters witnesses and local media reported

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this