Eye Opener: Massive explosion in Beirut devastates city
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () A massive blast in Beirut, Lebanon shook the city and injured thousands. Also, President Trump says he supports mail-in voting in the state of Florida as the election nears. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said.
Aerial footage shows the devastating impact of a massive explosion that killed at least 100 people in Lebanon’s capital Beirut.
Officials said the huge blast, caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, also injured more than 4,000.
It has emerged that the chemical was stored unsafely in a warehouse near the city’s port, where the explosion occurred.
Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has said that “those responsible will pay the price for this disaster.”
Authorities are still struggling to establish the full scale of the damage, as rescue efforts continue. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Dr Julie Norman, a teaching fellow in politics and international relations atUCL, says that the concept of Lebanon rebuilding after Tuesday's disastrousblast without a functioning port in Beirut will make any economic recovery'long and dire'.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
Beirut's governor broke down in tears during a TV interview at the scene of amassive explosion that rocked the city on Tuesday. He told how the blastflattened much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital. Morethan 100 people were killed and 4,000 injured, officials said. It is unclearwhat caused the blast, which appeared to have been triggered by a fire andstruck with the force of an earthquake.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published
President Donald Trump says he is encouraging mail voting in Florida whileopposing it being rolled out nationwide, because the state has "a greatRepublican governor" and is "so well run". This comes only days after Mr Trumpthreatened to sue Nevada over a new vote-by-mail law. Mr Trump compares thesystem in Nevada to that in Florida, a critical swing state which he claims ismuch better prepared for mail-in voting.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Minister Nick Gibb says the government is considering the level of support it will provide to Lebanon following the 'tragic' explosion in Beirut on Tuesday. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:32Published