New York City setting up checkpoints to enforce coronavirus quarantine order on travelers

Newsday Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
A city official said the checks would be random "to avoid discrimination" and license plate readers would help select the vehicles. Coronavirus numbers remained low across the state.
 [NFA] New York City is putting up COVID-19 quarantine checkpoints at key entry points to ensure that incoming travelers from 35 states with outbreaks comply with New York's 14-day quarantine mandate, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

