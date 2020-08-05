New York City setting up checkpoints to enforce coronavirus quarantine order on travelers
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () A city official said the checks would be random "to avoid discrimination" and license plate readers would help select the vehicles. Coronavirus numbers remained low across the state.
