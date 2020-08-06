Global  
 

Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of atomic attack

CBS News Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
"Could you please respond to our request to sign the Nuclear Weapons Prohibition Treaty?" Tomoyuki Mimaki, a member of a major survivors' group, Hidankyo, implored Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
News video: Hiroshima Day 2020: What happened on this day in history: Watch the video | Oneindia News

Hiroshima Day 2020: What happened on this day in history: Watch the video | Oneindia News 02:18

 Hiroshima Day is observed annually on 6 August. Hiroshima Day 2020 marks the 75th year of walking the path of the atomic bomb. Hiroshima Day commemorates the remembrance of the bombing attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States during World War II in 1945. The bombings ended the Second...

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bomb [Video]

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bomb

The dwindling number of witnesses to the world's first atomic bombing inHiroshima were among those marking the 75th anniversary of the slaughter.Hiroshima mayor Kazumi Matsui urged world leaders to more seriously commit tonuclear disarmament, pointing out Japan's failures. In a speech, Mr Matsuihighlighted what survivors feel is the hypocrisy of Japan's government, whichhosts 50,000 American troops and is protected by the US nuclear umbrella.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Hiroshima bombing turns 75, jobless claims, Tennessee primaries: 5 things to know Thursday

 The U.S. became the only country to detonate a nuclear weapon against an enemy when it bombed Hiroshima on this day in 1945, the latest weekly jobs report will..
USATODAY.com

The Photographers Who Captured the Toll of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

 A new book of photos documents the human impact of the bombings that ended World War II — and challenges a common American perception of the destruction in..
NYTimes.com

Today in History for August 6th

 Highlights of this day in history: The United States drops an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan during World War II; LBJ signs the Voting Rights Act; Pope Paul VI..
USATODAY.com

Proponent of Abenomics blasts Japan's tourism campaign as pandemic rages on

 TOKYO — Japan’s multibillion-dollar campaign aimed at reviving domestic tourism is ill-timed and not the best use of taxpayer money, said Yutaka Harada, a..
WorldNews

Abe mourns ex-Taiwan President Lee, says he fostered ties with Japan

 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday mourned former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui who died the previous day at 97, praising him for fostering relations with..
WorldNews

Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of atomic attack

 "Could you please respond to our request to sign the Nuclear Weapons Prohibition Treaty?" Tomoyuki Mimaki, a member of a major survivors' group, Hidankyo,...
CBS News

