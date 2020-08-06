Global  
 

Japan Marks 75 Years of Hiroshima Nuclear Attack: Here Are 5 Things You Need to Know

Japan Marks 75 Years of Hiroshima Nuclear Attack: Here Are 5 Things You Need to KnowThe city of Hiroshima in western Japan marks the 75th anniversary of the worlds first nuclear attack on Thursday. Three days after its Aug. 6, 1945, bombing of Hiroshima, the United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, ending World War II and, more broadly, its aggression toward Asian neighbors that had lasted nearly half a century. Here's a look at that day in Hiroshima 75 years ago. Q. Why was Hiroshima chosen as a target? A. Hiroshima was a major Japanese military hub with factories, military bases and ammunition...
Hiroshima Day 2020: What happened on this day in history

Hiroshima Day 2020: What happened on this day in history: Watch the video | Oneindia News 02:18

 Hiroshima Day is observed annually on 6 August. Hiroshima Day 2020 marks the 75th year of walking the path of the atomic bomb. Hiroshima Day commemorates the remembrance of the bombing attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States during World War II in 1945. The bombings ended the Second...

Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of world's first atomic bombing

Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of world's first atomic bombing

Hiroshima mayor urges nations to reject self-centred nationalism on 75th anniversary of attack that killed over 140,000.

Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of atomic attack

 "Could you please respond to our request to sign the Nuclear Weapons Prohibition Treaty?" Tomoyuki Mimaki, a member of a major survivors' group, Hidankyo,..
Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bomb [Video]

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bomb

The dwindling number of witnesses to the world's first atomic bombing inHiroshima were among those marking the 75th anniversary of the slaughter.Hiroshima mayor Kazumi Matsui urged world leaders to more seriously commit tonuclear disarmament, pointing out Japan's failures. In a speech, Mr Matsuihighlighted what survivors feel is the hypocrisy of Japan's government, whichhosts 50,000 American troops and is protected by the US nuclear umbrella.

Hiroshima bombing turns 75

 The U.S. became the only country to detonate a nuclear weapon against an enemy when it bombed Hiroshima on this day in 1945, the latest weekly jobs report will..
The Photographers Who Captured the Toll of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

 A new book of photos documents the human impact of the bombings that ended World War II — and challenges a common American perception of the destruction in..
Today in History for August 6th

 Highlights of this day in history: The United States drops an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan during World War II; LBJ signs the Voting Rights Act; Pope Paul VI..
Hiroshima: Japan marks 75 years since first atomic bomb

 The first nuclear weapon used in war killed 140,000 people - Japan surrendered days later, ending WW2.
I grew up near the plutonium source for the Nagasaki bomb. Let's end the nuclear nightmare.

 Trump has scrapped almost all of his predecessors' nuclear arms control treaties. He should extend New START for 5 years and leave a different legacy.
Hiroshima and Nagasaki: Women survivors of the atomic bombs

 August marks the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.
Asia Shares Mixed Amid Jitters Over U.S. Stimulus, China Trade

 Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday amid investor concern about U.S. stimulus spending and a trade agreement with Beijing. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced..
