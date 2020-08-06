Michelle Obama says she's dealing with ‘low grade depression’ in quarantine from ‘racial strife’, Trump administration
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () Former first lady Michelle Obama addressed how she’s been dealing with “some form of low-grade depression" tied to coronavirus lockdown measures, racial tensions in the U.S. and the Trump administration.
Michelle Obama Reveals She Has 'Low-Grade Depression' The former first lady made the admission on the latest episode of 'The Michelle Obama Podcast' on Wednesday. She said that "some form of low-grade depression" has been weighing on her in recent weeks. Obama cited the pressures of the coronavirus...