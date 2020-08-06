Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michelle Obama says she's dealing with ‘low grade depression’ in quarantine from ‘racial strife’, Trump administration

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Former first lady Michelle Obama addressed how she’s been dealing with “some form of low-grade depression" tied to coronavirus lockdown measures, racial tensions in the U.S. and the Trump administration.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Michelle Obama Reveals She Has 'Low-Grade Depression'

Michelle Obama Reveals She Has 'Low-Grade Depression' 01:13

 Michelle Obama Reveals She Has 'Low-Grade Depression' The former first lady made the admission on the latest episode of 'The Michelle Obama Podcast' on Wednesday. She said that "some form of low-grade depression" has been weighing on her in recent weeks. Obama cited the pressures of the coronavirus...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Opens Up About Mental Health: 'I Am Dealing With Some Form Of Low-Grade Depression' [Video]

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Opens Up About Mental Health: 'I Am Dealing With Some Form Of Low-Grade Depression'

Michelle Obama says the pandemic, race relations in the U.S. and the political strife surrounding it all is to blame, and she's not alone. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published
Michelle Obama Talks About "Low Grade Depression" [Video]

Michelle Obama Talks About "Low Grade Depression"

Former First Lady Michelle Obama says she's suffering from a "low-grade depression." Obama says her depression has been brought on by several factors: the pandemic, race relations in the US and the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published
President Trump Rescinds Obama-Era Fair Housing Policy [Video]

President Trump Rescinds Obama-Era Fair Housing Policy

President Trump has rolled back Obama-era fair housing policy. David Sanchez, director of research and development at National Community Stabilization Trust, assesses the move as a rallying call to..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Michelle Obama says she is suffering from 'low-grade depression'

Michelle Obama says she is suffering from 'low-grade depression' Michelle Obama has said she has been suffering from “low-grade depression”, prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, racial problems in the US and what she...
WorldNews

Michelle Obama says she is suffering with 'low-grade depression' as a result of quarantine, racial tension and Trump administration

 Former first lady says watching 'hypocrisy' of Trump administration is 'dispiriting'
Independent

Michelle Obama reveals she is suffering from 'low-grade depression' that she says has been triggered by Trump's 'hypocrisy', 'racial strife' and the stress of the pandemic

Michelle Obama reveals she is suffering from 'low-grade depression' that she says has been triggered by Trump's 'hypocrisy', 'racial strife' and the stress of the pandemic Former first lady Michelle Obama has admitted that she is "dealing with some form of low-grade depression" because of national and international events in...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this