Michelle Obama says she has 'low-grade depression' Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

... Former US first lady Michelle Obama says she has been suffering from "low-grade depression" due to the coronavirus pandemic, the rising racial injustice and the "hypocrisy" of the Trump administration. Amid all the challenges facing the country, Obama said she is managing the "emotional highs and lows" by trying to maintain a 👓 View full article

