Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michelle Obama says she has 'low-grade depression'

Mid-Day Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Former US first lady Michelle Obama says she has been suffering from "low-grade depression" due to the coronavirus pandemic, the rising racial injustice and the "hypocrisy" of the Trump administration. Amid all the challenges facing the country, Obama said she is managing the "emotional highs and lows" by trying to maintain a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Michelle Obama Reveals She Has 'Low-Grade Depression'

Michelle Obama Reveals She Has 'Low-Grade Depression' 01:13

 Michelle Obama Reveals She Has 'Low-Grade Depression' The former first lady made the admission on the latest episode of 'The Michelle Obama Podcast' on Wednesday. She said that "some form of low-grade depression" has been weighing on her in recent weeks. Obama cited the pressures of the coronavirus...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Opens Up About Mental Health: 'I Am Dealing With Some Form Of Low-Grade Depression' [Video]

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Opens Up About Mental Health: 'I Am Dealing With Some Form Of Low-Grade Depression'

Michelle Obama says the pandemic, race relations in the U.S. and the political strife surrounding it all is to blame, and she's not alone. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published
Michelle Obama Talks About "Low Grade Depression" [Video]

Michelle Obama Talks About "Low Grade Depression"

Former First Lady Michelle Obama says she's suffering from a "low-grade depression." Obama says her depression has been brought on by several factors: the pandemic, race relations in the US and the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published
Michelle Obama launches podcast [Video]

Michelle Obama launches podcast

Michelle Obama is launching a podcast on Spotify.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Michelle Obama says she's dealing with ‘low grade depression’ in quarantine from ‘racial strife’, Trump administration

 Former first lady Michelle Obama addressed how she’s been dealing with “some form of low-grade depression" tied to coronavirus lockdown measures, racial...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldAnorakTMZ.comWorldNewsCBS NewsUSATODAY.comJust Jared

Tweets about this