You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'It's Being Overblown': Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Voices Thoughts On Coronavirus



A rising prospect for the Denver Nuggets' shared his views on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on social media. Michael Porter, Jr. says "the coronavirus is being used for a bigger agenda." Katie.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:27 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this