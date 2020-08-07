Hulu Renews ‘Love, Victor’ and Padma Lakshmi’s ‘Taste the Nation’ for Second Seasons Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Hulu has renewed “Love, Victor” and Padma Lakshmi’s food exploration series “Taste the Nation” for second seasons, the streaming service announced Friday during its turn at the CTAM Summer 2020 press tour.



“Love, Victor” is the sequel series to 2018 movie “Live, Simon,” which it self was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s novel, “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.”



The first season of the 20th Century Fox Television series followed Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School, on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation, according to Hulu. As Victor and his friends mature, so will Season 2, which will build on the themes of sexual identity, acceptance and navigating the odyssey we all know as high school.



“Love, Victor” stars Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding. The “Love, Simon” writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers on “Love, Victor,” alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy.



*Also Read:* Zoe Kravitz Says 'Break Ups Suck' After 'High Fidelity' Canceled on Hulu



Lakshmi’s “Taste the Nation” will have a 10-episode second season. Lakshmi stars and executive produces the series, along with Part2 Pictures’ David Shadrack Smith.



“Taste the Nation” takes audiences on a journey across America exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today, according to its own logline. From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history — ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.



Like “Love, Victor,” “Taste the Nation” also debuted in June. Both series are critically acclaimed.



“Love, Victor” was Hulu’s most-watched drama during its premiere week this past June, the streaming service said.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'High Fidelity' Canceled by Hulu After 1 Season



Regina Hall Joins 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Limited Series at Hulu



Hulu in August: Here's Everything Coming and Going Hulu has renewed “Love, Victor” and Padma Lakshmi’s food exploration series “Taste the Nation” for second seasons, the streaming service announced Friday during its turn at the CTAM Summer 2020 press tour.“Love, Victor” is the sequel series to 2018 movie “Live, Simon,” which it self was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s novel, “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.”The first season of the 20th Century Fox Television series followed Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School, on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation, according to Hulu. As Victor and his friends mature, so will Season 2, which will build on the themes of sexual identity, acceptance and navigating the odyssey we all know as high school.“Love, Victor” stars Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding. The “Love, Simon” writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers on “Love, Victor,” alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy.*Also Read:* Zoe Kravitz Says 'Break Ups Suck' After 'High Fidelity' Canceled on HuluLakshmi’s “Taste the Nation” will have a 10-episode second season. Lakshmi stars and executive produces the series, along with Part2 Pictures’ David Shadrack Smith.“Taste the Nation” takes audiences on a journey across America exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today, according to its own logline. From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history — ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.Like “Love, Victor,” “Taste the Nation” also debuted in June. Both series are critically acclaimed.“Love, Victor” was Hulu’s most-watched drama during its premiere week this past June, the streaming service said.*Related stories from TheWrap:*'High Fidelity' Canceled by Hulu After 1 SeasonRegina Hall Joins 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Limited Series at HuluHulu in August: Here's Everything Coming and Going 👓 View full article

