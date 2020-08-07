Serinda Swan is the 'Coroner'

Javicia Leslie Is Breaking Barriers As 'Batwoman'



Javicia Leslie has been tapped to become the CW's new Batwoman. According to CNN, the actress will debut in the iconic role in January 2021. "I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television". Leslie went on to say that "as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show". "Batwoman" will air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET when the show returns.

