Serinda Swan is the 'Coroner'
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Ask Serinda Swan about her series "Coroner" and she may need to know where you're from to answer. The series just debuted on The CW in the U.S. but has already aired two seasons in Canada and also airs in other countries as well. Swan plays a coroner who is committed to being a voice for the dead. (Aug. 7)
Serinda Swan Canadian actress
The CW American broadcast television network
