Serinda Swan is the 'Coroner'

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Ask Serinda Swan about her series "Coroner" and she may need to know where you're from to answer. The series just debuted on The CW in the U.S. but has already aired two seasons in Canada and also airs in other countries as well. Swan plays a coroner who is committed to being a voice for the dead. (Aug. 7)
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Serinda Swan & Roger Cross On The CW Network's New Show

Serinda Swan & Roger Cross On The CW Network's New Show "Coroner" 06:14

 The actors talk with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about the U.S. debut of Coroner on The CW Network, why this show resonates with audiences all over the world and working with people like Kiefer Sutherland on 24 and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Ballers.

Javicia Leslie Set to Play Batwoman in CW Series | THR News [Video]

Javicia Leslie Set to Play Batwoman in CW Series | THR News

The CW has found its new Batwoman.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:40Published
Javicia Leslie Is Breaking Barriers As 'Batwoman' [Video]

Javicia Leslie Is Breaking Barriers As 'Batwoman'

Javicia Leslie has been tapped to become the CW's new Batwoman. According to CNN, the actress will debut in the iconic role in January 2021. "I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television". Leslie went on to say that "as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show". "Batwoman" will air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET when the show returns.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published
Javicia Leslie will replace Ruby Rose as Batwoman [Video]

Javicia Leslie will replace Ruby Rose as Batwoman

Javicia Leslie has been announced as Ruby Rose's replacement Batwoman on the CW series.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:53Published

‘It’s More About The Human Beings Behind The Job’: Serinda Swan & Roger Cross On The CW Network’s ‘Coroner’

 "Coroner" is coming to the United States after a successful run in Canada and stars Serinda Swan and Roger Cross believe this drama will provide a little...
cbs4.com


usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life Serinda Swan is the 'Coroner' https://t.co/PnRZjbNR7Y 24 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս #BLM Serinda Swan is the 'Coroner' https://t.co/JBsnmLr38a 28 minutes ago

thestormwithin

thestormwithin RT @TVInsider: .@SerindaSwan teases what's in store from The CW's #Coroner, from autopsies to romance and everything in between. https://t… 15 hours ago

burghline

BURGHline.com ‘It’s More About The Human Beings Behind The Job’: Ser.. https://t.co/6Kbva85Dye https://t.co/oXrADCDiFX 2 days ago

smusedtobefun

smusedtobefun Serinda #Graceland #BreakoutKings and #Inhumans (not her fault show gawdawful) Swan why I'm here. #Coroner… https://t.co/k38jkDmPai 2 days ago

onufreyonboard

Paul Onufrey I like Serinda Swan’s outstanding performance as Jenny. #Coroner 2 days ago

waparker536

Warren Parker I don't know who Serinda Swan is, but on #Coroner she kinda looks just like Robin, but with black hair #TheCW #CW 2 days ago

Rachie323

Rachel RT @Ashkayk: Serinda Swan’s bone structure... Send tweet #Coroner 2 days ago