California surpasses 10,000 coronavirus deaths

CBS News Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
There have been more than 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in California as of Friday.
California official: virus test data glitch fixed

 A top California health official says a technical glitch that caused a lag in collecting coronavirus test information has been fixed, but it could take up to 48..
USATODAY.com

Calif. virus tracking system hurt by data delays

 California's coronavirus tracking system is being hampered by technical problems that are making it difficult for public health officials to monitor the spread..
USATODAY.com

Strong dog performs a wall stand during a workout with her owner

 A gym in San Jose, California, welcomed Tesla, a miniature Australian shepherd, to do wall stands with her owner.
USATODAY.com

California Doesn't Have Covid-19 Travel Restrictions. But Here's How to Protect Yourself

 Friday: What you can do to protect yourself if you are traveling. Also: The Supreme Court sided with officials at a California jail.
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

California COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,000

 California's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 10,000 Friday as the state continues to struggle with a widespread pandemic.
SFGate Also reported by •ABA Journal

'Back to feeling blind': What we know about California's missing COVID data

 A major reporting issue with California's coronavirus data means state and county health officials no longer have a clear idea of how the state's cases are...
SFGate

United States: California Department Of Public Health Issues COVID-19 "Employer Playbook" - Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

 On July 24, 2020, the California Department of Public Health ("CDPH") issued guidance entitled "COVID-19 Employer Playbook For a Safe Reopening."
Mondaq


