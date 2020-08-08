Biden meets with Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer days before VP announcement

US welcomes nation's tallest statue of Hindu deity Hanuman in Delaware



The United States got its tallest Lord Hanuman statue, built in Delaware. The 25-feet tall statue, weighs around 45 tonnes and costs more than $100,000 for construction and logistics. It has been carved from a solid block of black granite. The statue has been handcrafted by a number of artisans and took more than a year to complete. President of Hindu Temple of Delaware Association, Patibanda Sarma said, "Earlier, we thought installation ceremony to perform next year due to COVID-19 but then we did it this year so that the almighty help us to get through this pandemic."

