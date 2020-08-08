|
Biden meets with Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer days before VP announcement
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Delaware by private plane Friday evening, CBS News has learned. She met with presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden to discuss possibly being his running mate. The meeting comes on the heels of Biden's apology for comments about diversity among African Americans. Ed O'Keefe reports.
