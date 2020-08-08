Global  
 

Biden meets with Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer days before VP announcement

CBS News Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Delaware by private plane Friday evening, CBS News has learned. She met with presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden to discuss possibly being his running mate. The meeting comes on the heels of Biden's apology for comments about diversity among African Americans. Ed O'Keefe reports.
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Gov. Whitmer declares racism as public health crisis in Michigan

Gov. Whitmer declares racism as public health crisis in Michigan 02:02

 Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive recognizing racism as a public health crisis in Michigan.

