Oregon trooper injured, 24 arrested in Portland protests

Denver Post Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Protesters in Portland, Oregon, defied police orders to disperse and threw rocks, frozen or hard-boiled eggs and commercial-grade fireworks at officers as unrest in the Northwest city continued early Saturday.
