Unusual ‘Derecho’ Storms Rip Through Midwest
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
The powerful storms, which covered hundreds of miles, brought winds exceeding 100 miles per hour to Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois and Indiana.
