Unusual ‘Derecho’ Storms Rip Through Midwest

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
The powerful storms, which covered hundreds of miles, brought winds exceeding 100 miles per hour to Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois and Indiana.
Monday's derecho damaged 10M acres of crops in Iowa; 600K still without power in Midwest

 Iowa was especially hard hit, as the potent windstorm devastated the state's power grid and flattened valuable corn fields.
USATODAY.com

Derecho winds tear through U.S. Midwest [Video]

Derecho winds tear through U.S. Midwest

A storm packing hurricane-force winds tore across the U.S. Midwest on Monday, causing widespread property damage in cities and rural towns and leaving more than half a million homes and businesses without power. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Eye Opener: Severe storm tears through parts of Midwest

 A severe storm slammed into parts of the Midwest, knocking down trees and power lines. Also, President Trump's coronavirus briefing was interrupted after Secret..
Deadly derecho leaves path of destruction across Midwest, 1 million without power

 A derecho lashed through Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, flipping cars, downing trees, causing widespread property damage and knocking out power.
Half a dozen states hit with derecho storm's hurricane-force winds

 Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois were hard-hit by a rare kind of storm Monday, a derecho, with winds hitting 100 miles per hour. Hundreds of thousands of people in..
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Powerful storm leaves devastation across Midwest

 A rare storm packing 100 mph winds and with power similar to an inland hurricane swept through the Midwest on Monday, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles, and..
USATODAY.com

Hundreds of thousands remain without power after Midwest storms, ComEd says repairs will take days [Video]

Hundreds of thousands remain without power after Midwest storms, ComEd says repairs will take days

Hundreds of thousands are still without power Tuesday after powerful storms Monday night, while ComEd says it could take days for power to be fully restored.

Man May Have Been Electrocuted By Downed Power Line In South Suburbs [Video]

Man May Have Been Electrocuted By Downed Power Line In South Suburbs

Downed power lines from the storms on Monday may have played a role in the death of a man in unincorporated South Holland.

Southwest Suburban Residents Stuck Without Power After Storms [Video]

Southwest Suburban Residents Stuck Without Power After Storms

After the storms on Monday, some residents of Mokena and Frankfort have been told they will be without power for days. CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports.

