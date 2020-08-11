Seth Meyers Is Really Tired of Trump Trying to Steal Obama’s Accomplishments (Video) Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

We got a new episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Monday night, and with it a new edition of Meyers’s staple segment, “A Closer Look,” which focused on Donald Trump’s latest attempt to take credit for something that President Obama did.



“Trump has spent virtually his entire term desperately trying to erase Obama’s accomplishments or take credit for them. Like when Republicans tried to repeal Obamacare, including its protections for pre-existing conditions. They even filed a brief with the Supreme Court in June! June! Arguing that Obamacare must fall, which would wipe out protections for people with preexisting conditions in the middle pandemic. And yet as all that was happening, Trump has repeatedly and brazenly lied about his position on health care,” Meyers said to get this thread going.



“So Trump has spent months lying about his position on health care. And on Friday his psychosis spun so far out of control, he actually tried to trick people into thinking he was issuing an executive order protecting pre-existing conditions, which is a thing that’s already law thanks to Obamacare, the law he’s currently in court trying overturn.”



*Also Read:* Tucker Carlson: Media Attacked Sturgis Rally Attendees for Being 'Too Masculine' (Video)



“Late Night” then played a clip in which Trump made the declaration that “I’ll be pursuing a major executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover all pre-existing conditions for all customers.”



“Oh yeah?” Meyers heckled after the clip ended. “What’s next? You’re gonna issue an executive order requiring New Hampshire and Vermont to touch at all times?



From there, Meyers just kept the zingers coming.



*Also Read:* Seth Meyers: 'Even a Therapist Would Be Too Challenging for Trump' (Video)



“This psycho genuinely thinks he can just get up in front of the cameras and repeat things Obama already did, and people are going to believe him. Next he’s going to announce he‘s picking Joe Biden as his running mate,” Meyers joked.



“Dude, no one’s going to mistake you for Barack Obama. All we have to do is look at the two of you with your shirts unbuttoned. Obama looks like he’s in an episode of ‘Ballers,’ and Trump looks like a business ham.”



You can watch all of the “A Closer Look” segment from Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in the video embedded in this article, or on YouTube here.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Seth Meyers: 'I'm Almost Certain Trump Has No Idea What TikTok Is' (Video)



Seth Meyers Can't Get Over the Trump Family's Obsession With Hydroxychloroquine (Video)



Seth Meyers: Trump Is 'Obsessed With Proving to Everyone That His Brain Works' (Video) We got a new episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Monday night, and with it a new edition of Meyers’s staple segment, “A Closer Look,” which focused on Donald Trump’s latest attempt to take credit for something that President Obama did.“Trump has spent virtually his entire term desperately trying to erase Obama’s accomplishments or take credit for them. Like when Republicans tried to repeal Obamacare, including its protections for pre-existing conditions. They even filed a brief with the Supreme Court in June! June! Arguing that Obamacare must fall, which would wipe out protections for people with preexisting conditions in the middle pandemic. And yet as all that was happening, Trump has repeatedly and brazenly lied about his position on health care,” Meyers said to get this thread going.“So Trump has spent months lying about his position on health care. And on Friday his psychosis spun so far out of control, he actually tried to trick people into thinking he was issuing an executive order protecting pre-existing conditions, which is a thing that’s already law thanks to Obamacare, the law he’s currently in court trying overturn.”*Also Read:* Tucker Carlson: Media Attacked Sturgis Rally Attendees for Being 'Too Masculine' (Video)“Late Night” then played a clip in which Trump made the declaration that “I’ll be pursuing a major executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover all pre-existing conditions for all customers.”“Oh yeah?” Meyers heckled after the clip ended. “What’s next? You’re gonna issue an executive order requiring New Hampshire and Vermont to touch at all times?From there, Meyers just kept the zingers coming.*Also Read:* Seth Meyers: 'Even a Therapist Would Be Too Challenging for Trump' (Video)“This psycho genuinely thinks he can just get up in front of the cameras and repeat things Obama already did, and people are going to believe him. Next he’s going to announce he‘s picking Joe Biden as his running mate,” Meyers joked.“Dude, no one’s going to mistake you for Barack Obama. All we have to do is look at the two of you with your shirts unbuttoned. Obama looks like he’s in an episode of ‘Ballers,’ and Trump looks like a business ham.”You can watch all of the “A Closer Look” segment from Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in the video embedded in this article, or on YouTube here.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Seth Meyers: 'I'm Almost Certain Trump Has No Idea What TikTok Is' (Video)Seth Meyers Can't Get Over the Trump Family's Obsession With Hydroxychloroquine (Video)Seth Meyers: Trump Is 'Obsessed With Proving to Everyone That His Brain Works' (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Billy Porter Urges Senate to Pass Relief Package for Arts Workers | THR News



Billy Porter appeared virtually on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' on Tuesday night to discuss the nomination for his performance in 'Pose' and his grassroots campaign Be an Arts Hero. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:33 Published 3 weeks ago Obama and Biden Jab Trump’s Coronavirus Response



“Those words didn’t come out of our mouths.” In a new video for Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump’s comment that he’s not responsible for his.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:15 Published on July 22, 2020 Late Night on Trump’s Car Crash Fox Interview



Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers take on President Donald Trump’s wild interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:31 Published on July 21, 2020

Tweets about this ABQ Satellite TV Seth Meyers Is Really Tired of Trump Trying to Steal Obama’s Accomplishments (Video) - https://t.co/xtymjs6ds7… https://t.co/FWRvLcwRpq 4 days ago Carja Seth Meyers Is Really Tired of Trump Trying to Steal Obama’s Accomplishments (Video) https://t.co/A3fHuvMd1Y via @Yahoo 1 week ago James Seth Meyers Is Really Tired of Trump Trying to Steal Obama's Accomplishments (Video) - TheWrap https://t.co/qvJ1XPdnDD 1 week ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @TheWrap: Seth Meyers Is Really Tired of Trump Trying to Steal Obama's Accomplishments (Video) https://t.co/2IWpdl0h22 https://t.co/hyLE… 1 week ago Entertainment News Seth Meyers Is Really Tired of Trump Trying to Steal Obama's Accomplishments (Video) https://t.co/574Zu5Pnjc #Entertainment 1 week ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Seth Meyers Is Really Tired of Trump Trying to Steal Obama’s Accomplishments (Video)… https://t.co/tYto6n6M4X 1 week ago TheWrap Seth Meyers Is Really Tired of Trump Trying to Steal Obama's Accomplishments (Video) https://t.co/2IWpdl0h22 https://t.co/hyLE8tfSdh 1 week ago

