Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Critical new information’ found in Ghislaine Maxwell case, lawyers claim

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell discovered “critical new information” last week that will impact both her criminal and civil cases in Manhattan federal court, according to court documents filed Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell Complains About Jail

Ghislaine Maxwell Complains About Jail 00:33

 (Newser) – Jeffrey Epstein's death is making Ghislaine Maxwell's jail stay all the harder—or so claim her lawyers. In a Monday night court filing, they say Maxwell has been subject to "uniquely onerous conditions" while at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, and that it's clear such...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ghislaine Maxwell Petitions Judge: Jail Restrictions [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell Petitions Judge: Jail Restrictions

New York (CNN) Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell asked a federal judge on Monday to direct the Bureau of Prisons to release her into the general population of the federal facility where she's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial [Video]

Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial

Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, "well" as she awaits trial in a high-profile case in the US.The president..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Jailhouse Rock? Ghislaine Maxwell Is Actually Married [Video]

Jailhouse Rock? Ghislaine Maxwell Is Actually Married

Newser reports prosecutors say accused sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell is secretly married. However, Newser reports the former girlfriend and companion of the late Jeffrey Epstein refuses to reveal the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this