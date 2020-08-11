‘Critical new information’ found in Ghislaine Maxwell case, lawyers claim

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ghislaine Maxwell Petitions Judge: Jail Restrictions



New York (CNN) Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell asked a federal judge on Monday to direct the Bureau of Prisons to release her into the general population of the federal facility where she's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 15 hours ago Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial



Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, "well" as she awaits trial in a high-profile case in the US.The president.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 3 weeks ago Jailhouse Rock? Ghislaine Maxwell Is Actually Married



Newser reports prosecutors say accused sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell is secretly married. However, Newser reports the former girlfriend and companion of the late Jeffrey Epstein refuses to reveal the.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published on July 15, 2020

Tweets about this