‘Critical new information’ found in Ghislaine Maxwell case, lawyers claim
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 () Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell discovered “critical new information” last week that will impact both her criminal and civil cases in Manhattan federal court, according to court documents filed Monday.
(Newser) – Jeffrey Epstein's death is making Ghislaine Maxwell's jail stay all the harder—or so claim her lawyers. In a Monday night court filing, they say Maxwell has been subject to "uniquely onerous conditions" while at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, and that it's clear such...
Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, "well" as she awaits trial in a high-profile case in the US.The president..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Newser reports prosecutors say accused sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell is secretly married. However, Newser reports the former girlfriend and companion of the late Jeffrey Epstein refuses to reveal the..