North Carolina man accused of shooting 5-year-old boy in the head: report

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chinese toddler miraculously survives after being run over by car



A two-year-old boy miraculously survived after being run over by a car in southern China. The terrifying moment, filmed in the city of Kaili in Guizhou Province on August 9, shows a toddler.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:17 Published 3 hours ago Excavator Operator Learns at an Early Age



Occurred on July 31, 2020 / Franklinton, North Carolina, USA Info from Licensor: "My 14-year-old son has taken an interest in going to work with me when I have an opportunity to bring him. He has been.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:40 Published 7 hours ago Chinese Man Survives 6-Inch Spanner Falling Into His Head!



SHENYANG, CHINA — A Chinese man has cheated death after being struck in the head by a falling spanner. On August 6 at around 4 p.m, the unnamed 50-year-old was walking on a street in China's.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:23 Published 13 hours ago

Tweets about this