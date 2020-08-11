Video shows 8-year-old being arrested at Florida school Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Newly-released video shows an 8-year-old boy in Key West Florida , being arrested at school after allegedly punching a teacher in the chest in 2018. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump , who is representing the family, said the boy, who has emotional and behavioral disabilities, was charged with felony battery. The boy's mother plans to file a federal lawsuit against the officers, school officials, the Monroe County School District and the city of Key West.


