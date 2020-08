Video shows 8-year-old being arrested at Florida school

Lifestylebrokers Florida’s Summer of Dread https://t.co/Zeu7Rj65LK 18 hours ago sandypriester Florida’s Summer of Dread https://t.co/lqRALFtF2g 1 week ago Norman Thompson Florida’s Summer of Dread - Things are really bad in my home state https://t.co/8vitqjrAES 1 week ago Bill Both Florida’s Summer of Dread https://t.co/3Y4ymvrhRW In some ways, electing an idiot to be your governor can be wors… https://t.co/aXHuhNn38A 1 week ago Luca Sorbi Florida’s Summer of Dread https://t.co/SCIcxe8nYs 1 week ago Roy Poses et al. Florida’s Summer of Dread [while Gov DeSantis continues to dither] https://t.co/u1sCpMhAAG 1 week ago Coral Morphologic Florida’s Summer of Dread https://t.co/M3cwwzyPtn 1 week ago PMK RT @joimbow: This is like being told that thousands of Lions and Tigers are roaming the streets but some people are tired of having to stay… 1 week ago