How the Biden-Harris ticket will impact the 2020 race
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Prominent politicians, celebrities and activists are praising Joe Biden's historic choice for a running mate. Senator Kamala Harris could become the country's first female, first Black and first South Asian American vice president, should Biden win the election. The co-founder of Black Voters Matter, Latosha Brown, joined "Red and Blue" with more on how the Biden-Harris ticket will impact the 2020 race.
