How the Biden-Harris ticket will impact the 2020 race

CBS News Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Prominent politicians, celebrities and activists are praising Joe Biden's historic choice for a running mate. Senator Kamala Harris could become the country's first female, first Black and first South Asian American vice president, should Biden win the election. The co-founder of Black Voters Matter, Latosha Brown, joined "Red and Blue" with more on how the Biden-Harris ticket will impact the 2020 race.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Make First Appearance As Historic Democratic Ticket

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Make First Appearance As Historic Democratic Ticket 00:59

 Biden announced Harris as his running mate on Tuesday.

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump goes after Kamala Harris with familiar insults

 President Trump is going on the offensive after Joe Biden announced Senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential nominee. CBS News' Skyler Henry joins CBSN's..
CBS News

Trump attacks Harris after Biden chooses her as running mate

 President Trump is testing out attacks against the newly-minted Biden-Harris team and trying to weaken Biden's lead in the polls among suburban voters. Weijia..
CBS News

Biden and Harris give first speech as running mates

 Joe Biden on Wednesday explained to America why he picked Kamala Harris as his running mate, as Harris made her case for removing and defeating the president. Ed..
CBS News
Case against Trump, Pence 'open and shut' -Harris [Video]

Case against Trump, Pence 'open and shut' -Harris

Democrat Kamala Harris made her campaign-trail debut as Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate on Wednesday, criticizing Republican Donald Trump for mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic and making an urgent argument for a Biden administration.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator from California

Trump ran Obama economy 'into the ground': Harris [Video]

Trump ran Obama economy 'into the ground': Harris

Now presumptive Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Wednesday came out swinging against President Donald Trump, but had an optimistic outlook for America, vowing to work "for the people."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:57Published

