Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump attacks Harris as 'big failure'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump took aim at Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the White House on Wednesday. (Aug. 12)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Whining is what Donald Trump does best' -Biden

'Whining is what Donald Trump does best' -Biden 01:04

 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden defended his new running mate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, characterizing U.S. President Donald Trump's recent attacks against her as "whining" and accused the president of having a problem with "strong women."

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator from California and presumptive vice-presidential nominee

Kamala Harris is a 'risky' vice president pick, Donald Trump says [Video]

Kamala Harris is a 'risky' vice president pick, Donald Trump says

US President Donald Trump has told reporters he thinks Joe Biden has made a"risky pick" for vice president in Kamala Harris. Mr Trump also criticised MsHarris for saying "horrible things" about his opponent in November.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Black Women Asked Their Party for What They Wanted. What Happens After the Kamala Harris Pick?

 Kamala Harris is the first woman of color on a major party ticket. For the women who helped get her here, the moment is joyful, and worrisome.
NYTimes.com

Biden, Harris vow to 'rebuild' America post-Trump

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris launched their joint bid for the White House Wednesday, with vice presidential nominee Harris saying Americans are "crying out for..
WorldNews

Trump slams Kamala Harris over her presidential primary performance

 "I watched her. I watched her poll numbers go boom, boom, boom. Down to almost nothing," President Trump said.
CBS News

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hold first campaign event as running mates

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris held their first joint campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, where Biden praised his VP pick for her experience and readiness to..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump administration to ease showerhead rules

 The Trump administration wants to change the definition of a showerhead to let more water flow, addressing a pet peeve of the president who complains he isn't..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump has talked to Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence about saving 2020 college football season

 U.S. President Donald Trump and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence have talked about saving the 2020 football season.
USATODAY.com

President Trump attacks intelligence officials as "dirty cops"

 President Trump is attacking U.S. intelligence officials, questioning their reports that Russia is trying to influence the election as they did in 2016. Robert..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Rep. Maloney on new bill aimed at curbing recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service ahead of 2020 election

 Rep. Carolyn Maloney has introduced a new bill in the House aimed at curbing recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service. The New York congresswoman, along with..
CBS News

How Big a Role Will Kamala Harris Get to Play?

 As Ms. Harris joins the Democratic ticket, the question now is how much power she will wield over the campaign and in office, experts say.
NYTimes.com

Administration Reaches Out to Democrats on Stimulus Bill

 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talked with Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the first time since negotiations on a new coronavirus relief bill collapsed, but neither..
NYTimes.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Dems say Mnuchin offered to meet but refused to budge on COVID bill

 Top Democrats say Mnuchin made an "overture" to meet but made it clear "the White House is not budging" in negotiations.
CBS News
No sign of talks resuming on U.S. aid deal [Video]

No sign of talks resuming on U.S. aid deal

Talks between the White House and top Democrats in Congress over a U.S. coronavirus aid package remained stalled on Wednesday, with neither side budging. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published

Kanye West Met with Jared Kushner in Colorado, Trump Tie to His Campaign?

 Kanye West met with President Trump's son-in-law and White House staffer, Jared Kushner, last week -- the strongest indication yet Trump's administration might..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Trump ran Obama economy 'into the ground': Harris [Video]

Trump ran Obama economy 'into the ground': Harris

Now presumptive Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Wednesday came out swinging against President Donald Trump, but had an optimistic outlook for America, vowing to work "for the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:57Published
Case against Trump, Pence 'open and shut' -Harris [Video]

Case against Trump, Pence 'open and shut' -Harris

Democrat Kamala Harris made her campaign-trail debut as Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate on Wednesday, criticizing Republican Donald Trump for mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic and making..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris blast 'whining' Trump [Video]

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris blast 'whining' Trump

In her first appearance as Joe Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris savaged President Trump's record.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West Had Secret Meeting With Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump

Kanye West Had Secret Meeting With Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Kanye West reportedly met with the United States President Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner and his wife and presidential daughter, Ivanka Trump. He...
HNGN

Trump Can Accept Nomination on WH Lawn

 Trump and Republican National Convention planners are not barred by law from holding the president's nationally televised nomination acceptance speech from the...
Newsmax Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

It's Kamala Harris for Biden's prosecution of case against Trump

 In her first speech as Biden's running mate, Harris promised to be trouble for Trump. Meanwhile, the president struggled to focus on a line of attack against...
Newsday Also reported by •The Age

Tweets about this