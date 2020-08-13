|
Today in History for August 13th
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: First steps toward building the Berlin Wall during the Cold War; Cuba's Fidel Castro born; Spain's Cortez captures what's now Mexico City; Director Alfred Hitchcock born; Baseball's Mickey Mantle dies. (Aug. 13)
|
|
|
|
