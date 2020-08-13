|
Lake Fire burns over 10,000 acres in southern California
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
According to California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Lake Fire has burned over 10,000 acres in and near Lake Hughes, Calif.
