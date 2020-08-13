Global  
 

Lake Fire burns over 10,000 acres in southern California

USATODAY.com Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
According to California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Lake Fire has burned over 10,000 acres in and near Lake Hughes, Calif.
 
Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: Lake Fire burning north of Castiac remains 0% contained

Lake Fire burning north of Castiac remains 0% contained 00:52

 Lake Fire burning north of Castiac remains 0% contained and has destroyed 3 structures.

