Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Speechless After Reporter Asks If He Regrets ‘All the Lying’ (Video)

The Wrap Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Trump Speechless After Reporter Asks If He Regrets ‘All the Lying’ (Video)President Donald Trump had no response for a reporter who asked him, flat out, if he regretted “all the lying” he’s done to the American people.

During a Thursday press conference, HuffPost White House correspondent S. V. Dáte asked the president, “After three and a half years, do you regret, at all, all the lying you’ve done to the American people?”

“All the what?” Trump asked.

“All the lying, all the dishonesties?” Dáte said.

“That who has done?” Trump said.

“You have done.”

“Uh…”

Trump then quickly moved on to the next question without giving the reporter an answer.

*Also Read:* Michael Cohen Says in Upcoming Book 'Disloyal' That Trump 'Wanted Me Dead'

After the interaction, Dáte tweeted, “For five years I’ve been wanting to ask him that.”

According to a fact-checking database compiled by the Washington Post, Trump has made 20,055 “false or misleading claims” since the start of his presidency.

Watch the interaction below:



Reporter: "After 3 1/2 years, do you regret, at all, all the lying you've done to the American people?" pic.twitter.com/N7XdQuiYtx

— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 13, 2020





For five years I've been wanting to ask him that.

— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 13, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Michael Cohen Says in Upcoming Book 'Disloyal' That Trump 'Wanted Me Dead'

Downloads of Signal App Spike 30% After Trump Announces WeChat Ban

MSNBC's Scarborough: Trump Is a 'Former Reality TV Host' Attacking USPS, the 'Fabric' of the Nation (Video)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: White House reporter accuses Trump of 'lying'

White House reporter accuses Trump of 'lying' 00:45

 U.S. President Donald Trump was confronted by a HuffPost reporter during a White House briefing on Thursday, who asked the leader if he regretted "all the lying you've done to the American people." The president did not respond to the allegation, and moved on to another reporter's question.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Antonio Banderas Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis, Director Garth Davis to Direct 'Tron' Sequel & More | THR News [Video]

Antonio Banderas Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis, Director Garth Davis to Direct 'Tron' Sequel & More | THR News

Robin Williams' daughter, Zelda, is slamming Eric Trump for sharing a video of the late comedian poking fun at Joe Biden, Antonio Banderas has joined the list of public figures who have contracted..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:07Published
Robin Williams' Daughter Slams Eric Trump for Sharing Video of Her Late Father Joking About Joe Biden | THR News [Video]

Robin Williams' Daughter Slams Eric Trump for Sharing Video of Her Late Father Joking About Joe Biden | THR News

"Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can," she responded in part.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:06Published

Tweets about this