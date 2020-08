Joelle Ashley Hanging lake is magical. This makes me very sad. 💔 Grizzly Creek fire has reached the Hanging Lake area, authoriti… https://t.co/zUDhosmYOq 2 minutes ago

Chris Heath RT @kathrynresister: Grizzly Creek fire has reached the Hanging Lake area, authorities say... https://t.co/CJmFaGirYH via @thknwco 2 minutes ago

Colorado Kristi ✌️🏃‍♀️❄️💫 My memories of riding through Glenwood Canyon go back as far as I can remember. My heart is breaking to hear that t… https://t.co/EiHL5GGBPB 2 minutes ago

Jon Murray No no no no no - fingers crossed here Grizzly Creek fire has reached the Hanging Lake area, authorities say… https://t.co/HG9HHmxAIU 3 minutes ago

🌎 Kathryn#Resister 🌎 Grizzly Creek fire has reached the Hanging Lake area, authorities say... https://t.co/CJmFaGirYH via @thknwco 5 minutes ago

Denver Post Breaking Grizzly Creek fire has reached the Hanging Lake area, authorities say https://t.co/BN9f1F5igY 14 minutes ago

Josie Sexton Grizzly Creek fire has reached the Hanging Lake area, authorities say https://t.co/ELrN7JB0Wp via @thknwco 17 minutes ago