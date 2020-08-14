Global  
 

Christie's counterattack: Former ally accuses governor of being untruthful

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020
David Wildstein, a N.J. Gov. Chris Christie appointee who oversaw the controversial lane closures, is accusing Christie of knowing about the closures as they were happening. Christie circulated an email Saturday assailing the credibility of Wildstein. CBS News correspondent Elaine Quijano reports.
