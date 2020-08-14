|
Christie's counterattack: Former ally accuses governor of being untruthful
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
David Wildstein, a N.J. Gov. Chris Christie appointee who oversaw the controversial lane closures, is accusing Christie of knowing about the closures as they were happening. Christie circulated an email Saturday assailing the credibility of Wildstein. CBS News correspondent Elaine Quijano reports.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chris Christie 55th Governor of New Jersey, former U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey
Christie blames Obama, Congress for secondary homeowners' Sandy aid problemsSecondary homeowners are not eligible to receive federal Hurricane Sandy relief money, a situation N.J. Gov. Chris Christie blamed on Washington.
CBS News
1/31: Gov. Chris Christie thrown under the bus in bridge scandal; The silver linings playbook of an ALS patientThe former Port Authority executive who set the George Washington Bridge lane closings in motion said New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie knew more about the closures..
CBS News
NJ Gov. Chris Christie answers questions about the bridge scandalPOLITICO's Katie Glueck discusses subpoenas being issued involving the investigation.
CBS News
2/1: Gov. Chris Christie faces new questions over Bridgegate; Extraordinary security measures for the Super BowlNew Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is facing new questions about what he knew about lane closures near the George Washington Bridge, which were allegedly engineered..
CBS News
David Wildstein American writer and politician
New Jersey State in the northeastern United States
Laid off ad agency VP mowing seniors' lawns for freeA New Jersey man with plenty of downtime has found an uplifting way to spend it. He realized many seniors are having trouble maintaining their lawns and yards..
CBS News
The Dreaded Lanternbug, Scourge of Agriculture, Spreads in New JerseyThe insect poses a serious threat to American crops, particularly vineyards, and inspires creative backyard methods of eliminating them.
NYTimes.com
RIP Pandit Jasraj: Last rites held in Mumbai; Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan attend
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05Published
'Antim Darshan' of music maestro Pandit Jasraj held in Mumbai
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31Published
Elaine Quijano American journalist
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination and vows to "restore the soul of America"Joe Biden officially accepted the Democratic presidential nomination during the final night of the Democratic National Convention, delivering a speech where he..
CBS News
Former California Senator Barbara Boxer: "We are the laughing stock of the world"Former California Senator Barbara Boxer says President Trump's presidency has turned the country into the "laughing stock of the world." She joins Elaine Quijano..
CBS News
Harris makes history while Obama and Clinton slam Trump at DNC Day 3Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for Vice President Wednesday during the third night of the Democratic National Convention. CBS News..
CBS News
Trio of firsts to speak at third night of DNCWednesday night's lineup for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will feature the United States' first Black president, Barack Obama, the country's first..
CBS News
Hillary Clinton to speak at Democratic National Convention tonightFormer Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to speak at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy..
CBS News
Tweets about this