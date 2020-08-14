Global  
 

Vanessa Guillen remembered at Houston memorial

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Guillen, who was last seen on April 22, was memorialized nearly four months after she is said to have been killed by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Memorial In Texas Today For Murdered Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

Memorial In Texas Today For Murdered Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen 00:52

 Memorial In Texas Today For Murdered Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

Killing of Vanessa Guillén Killing of Vanessa Guillén Disappearance of a U.S. army soldier

Army base Fort Hood under scrutiny after string of deaths

 There are new questions about a surge in mysterious deaths at Fort Hood, Texas. Specialist Vanessa Guillen's high profile death has shone a light on the base,..
CBS News

Vanessa Guillen: The timeline of what happened to the slain Fort Hood soldier

 The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division was notified that Vanessa Guillen was missing on April 23.
 
USATODAY.com

Vanessa Guillén's murder a "tipping point," Army secretary says

 Fort Hood has one of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault and harassment in the Army, Secretary Ryan McCarthy said.
CBS News
Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base [Video]

Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base

According to Vanessa Guillen's family attorney, Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory room where she worked. CNN reports that attorney Natalie Khawam said Vanessa's family learned these details during a meeting with Army investigators on Wednesday night. Guillen's killer reportedly moved and transported her body from the military installation after the incident. On Thursday, officials announced that Spc.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Houston Houston Largest city in Texas

Mourners gather to remember slain soldier

 Mourners gathered in Houston for a slain Texas soldier whose story has renewed a push for changes in the way the military handles sexual abuse and harassment...
USATODAY.com

Rare snow in Texas snarls commute

 Less than an inch of snow was enough to cause more than 500 accidents in Dallas, and trucks putting down sand and salt struggled to keep roads free from ice...
CBS News

One I.C.U., Five Patients: A Different View of the Virus’s Toll

 With exclusive access in a Houston hospital, a Times team documented the impact of the health crisis on Hispanic families, in words, images and graphics.
NYTimes.com

Houston Mayor leads effort to stop virus spread

 Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Thursday showed his support for cleaning and sanitation workers working to maintain public health amid the coronavirus..
USATODAY.com

Fort Hood United States military post located in Killeen, Texas

"Too many stories" of deaths, assault and harassment at Fort Hood

 At least nine service members have been found dead at Fort Hood, and in more than half of those cases, foul play has not been ruled out.
CBS News

Residents in Stockton hold memorial for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen [Video]

Residents in Stockton hold memorial for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

Charmaine Nero reports

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:31Published
Searching For Missing Ft. Hood Soldier, Police Discover Mysterious Human Remains [Video]

Searching For Missing Ft. Hood Soldier, Police Discover Mysterious Human Remains

Houston native Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen at Ft. Hood on April 22nd. Following her disappearance, investigators found her keys and ID cards in the armory where she worked on that same..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Texas man charged with murder in death of Fort Hood soldier

 A 28-year old man has been charged with murder nearly three months after the body of U.S. Army Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans of Fort Hood was found on the side of the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.com

Army base Fort Hood under scrutiny after string of deaths

 There are new questions about a surge in mysterious deaths at Fort Hood, Texas. Specialist Vanessa Guillen's high profile death has shone a light on the base,...
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.com

