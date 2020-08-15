|
Vanessa Guillen Is Memorialized at Texas Service
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
The family of the Army specialist, whose remains were recovered after being reported missing for months from Fort Hood in Texas, remembered her on Friday at a service at her high school.
Killing of Vanessa Guillén Disappearance of a U.S. army soldier
Vanessa Guillen remembered at Houston memorialGuillen, who was last seen on April 22, was memorialized nearly four months after she is said to have been killed by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood.
CBS News
Army base Fort Hood under scrutiny after string of deathsThere are new questions about a surge in mysterious deaths at Fort Hood, Texas. Specialist Vanessa Guillen's high profile death has shone a light on the base,..
CBS News
Vanessa Guillen: The timeline of what happened to the slain Fort Hood soldierThe U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division was notified that Vanessa Guillen was missing on April 23.
USATODAY.com
Vanessa Guillén's murder a "tipping point," Army secretary saysFort Hood has one of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault and harassment in the Army, Secretary Ryan McCarthy said.
CBS News
USATODAY.com
Mourners gather to remember slain soldierMourners gathered in Houston for a slain Texas soldier whose story has renewed a push for changes in the way the military handles sexual abuse and harassment...
USATODAY.com
