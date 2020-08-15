Global  
 

Vanessa Guillen Is Memorialized at Texas Service

NYTimes.com Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
The family of the Army specialist, whose remains were recovered after being reported missing for months from Fort Hood in Texas, remembered her on Friday at a service at her high school.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
Vanessa Guillen remembered at Houston memorial

 Guillen, who was last seen on April 22, was memorialized nearly four months after she is said to have been killed by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood.
CBS News

Army base Fort Hood under scrutiny after string of deaths

 There are new questions about a surge in mysterious deaths at Fort Hood, Texas. Specialist Vanessa Guillen's high profile death has shone a light on the base,..
CBS News

Vanessa Guillen: The timeline of what happened to the slain Fort Hood soldier

 The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division was notified that Vanessa Guillen was missing on April 23.
 
USATODAY.com

Vanessa Guillén's murder a "tipping point," Army secretary says

 Fort Hood has one of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault and harassment in the Army, Secretary Ryan McCarthy said.
CBS News

Texas-based McKesson tapped to help get coronavirus vaccines into American communities

 The U.S. government has chosen medical supplier McKesson to be a centralized distributor for future coronavirus vaccines.
USATODAY.com

Mourners gather to remember slain soldier

 Mourners gathered in Houston for a slain Texas soldier whose story has renewed a push for changes in the way the military handles sexual abuse and harassment...
USATODAY.com

Teen skydive accident survivor addresses media

 A 16-year-old Texas girl who plummeted more than 3,000 feet to the ground in a skydiving accident last month spoke Thursday morning during a news conference at a..
CBS News

Rare snow in Texas snarls commute

 Less than an inch of snow was enough to cause more than 500 accidents in Dallas, and trucks putting down sand and salt struggled to keep roads free from ice...
CBS News

Texas activists paint mural of slain soldier Vanessa Guillen [Video]

Texas activists paint mural of slain soldier Vanessa Guillen

Over 20 artists from Fort Worth, Texas, came together to paint a mural of Vanessa Guillen, hoping to draw attention to her story and those of victims of sexual violence. Guillen was a female soldier..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published
Family Of Missing Texas Soldier Say Army Investigators Are 'Covering Up For Each Other' [Video]

Family Of Missing Texas Soldier Say Army Investigators Are 'Covering Up For Each Other'

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22. The Army's Criminal Investigation Command is looking into her disappearance and Army investigators say they suspect foul play.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 04:33Published
Reward increased to find missing soldier in Texas [Video]

Reward increased to find missing soldier in Texas

There is now a $55,000 reward to help find a missing female soldier in Texas. Private First Class Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22, in a parking lot at Fort Hood.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published

 The family of the Army specialist, whose remains were recovered after being reported missing for months from Fort Hood in Texas, remembered her on Friday at a...
NYTimes.com

Texas hospitalizations below 7,000 for first time in weeks

 AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported fewer than 7,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time in six weeks Thursday, but that encouraging sign was...
SeattlePI.com

Outbreak exacerbates Texas oil, gas industry contraction

 Texas' oil and natural gas economy continued to slow in June, with the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers' Texas Petro Index  -More- 
SmartBrief


