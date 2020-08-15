Vanessa Guillen Is Memorialized at Texas Service

Guillen, who was last seen on April 22, was memorialized nearly four months after she is said to have been killed by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood.

There are new questions about a surge in mysterious deaths at Fort Hood, Texas. Specialist Vanessa Guillen's high profile death has shone a light on the base,..

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division was notified that Vanessa Guillen was missing on April 23.

Fort Hood has one of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault and harassment in the Army, Secretary Ryan McCarthy said.

Mourners gathered in Houston for a slain Texas soldier whose story has renewed a push for changes in the way the military handles sexual abuse and harassment...

Texas activists paint mural of slain soldier Vanessa Guillen



Over 20 artists from Fort Worth, Texas, came together to paint a mural of Vanessa Guillen, hoping to draw attention to her story and those of victims of sexual violence. Guillen was a female soldier.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:33 Published on July 7, 2020

Family Of Missing Texas Soldier Say Army Investigators Are 'Covering Up For Each Other'



Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22. The Army's Criminal Investigation Command is looking into her disappearance and Army investigators say they suspect foul play. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 04:33 Published on June 30, 2020