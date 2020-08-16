Global  
 

Trump to withdraw Pendley’s nomination as head of the Bureau of Land Management

Denver Post Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump intends to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management, a senior administration official said Saturday — much to the relief of environmentalists who insisted the longtime advocate of selling federal lands should not be overseeing them.
