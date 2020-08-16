Trump to withdraw Pendley’s nomination as head of the Bureau of Land Management
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () President Donald Trump intends to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management, a senior administration official said Saturday — much to the relief of environmentalists who insisted the longtime advocate of selling federal lands should not be overseeing them.
William Perry Pendley has served as the acting director of the Bureau of Land Management for more than a year.
But despite President Donald Trump officially nominating him in June to take on the position of director permanently, Pendley won't be taking the job.
HuffPost reports Pendley's name has...