|
President Trump's brother Robert has died at age 71
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York, the president said in a statement. He was 71. CBSN's Lana Zak reports.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
8/16: Kushner, Lightfood, ReevesToday on "Face the Nation," the pandemic continues to rage as the race for president shifts into high gear and President Trump ramps up his campaign to discredit..
CBS News
Joe Biden leading President Trump nationally ahead of DNC, RNC, poll findsAn NBC/Wall Street Journal poll finds Joe Biden leading Trump by 9 points less than 100 days before the November election.
USATODAY.com
Taylor Swift To Fans: Vote Early Because Trump Opposes
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
White House concedes Kamala Harris is eligible to be vice presidentWhite House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Sunday he accepts that Senator Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as vice president, rejecting a false and racist..
New Zealand Herald
New York City Largest city in the United States
Josh Lucas on reuniting with Sweet Home Alabama director almost 20 years later
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:45Published
Watch: Empire State Building in New York illuminated in tricolour on 74th I-Day
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16Published
Today in History for August 16thHighlights of this day in history: Elvis Presley, the King of Rock n' Roll, dies at Graceland; Baseball's Babe Ruth dies in New York; Uganda's Idi Amin dies in..
USATODAY.com
U.S. president's brother Robert Trump dies
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:58Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this