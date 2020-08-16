Global  
 

President Trump's brother Robert has died at age 71

CBS News Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York, the president said in a statement. He was 71. CBSN's Lana Zak reports.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump's Brother Robert Trump Hospitalized In New York

President Trump's Brother Robert Trump Hospitalized In New York 00:20

 CBS News has learned the president will make a trip to the city Friday to visit his brother.

