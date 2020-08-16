|
Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
The Democratic-run House on Sunday demanded that leaders of the U.S. Postal Service testify at an emergency oversight hearing Aug. 24 on mail delays as concerns grow that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency during the coronavirus pandemic while states expand mail-in voting options for the November presidential election.
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this