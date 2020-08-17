Global  
 

President of Young Democrats of Maryland found dead

CBS News Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Body of Joseph Kitchen, 34, found in D.C. more than week after he was last seen, in Annapolis, Maryland.
 Joseph Kitchen, the president of the Young Democrats of Maryland who had been missing for over a week, was found dead in DC, police confirmed Sunday night.

