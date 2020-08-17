|
Death Valley Just Recorded the Hottest Temperature on Earth
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Scientists still have to validate the reading of 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, the equivalent of 54 degrees Celsius.
