Death Valley Just Recorded the Hottest Temperature on Earth

NYTimes.com Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Scientists still have to validate the reading of 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, the equivalent of 54 degrees Celsius.
News video: Death Valley’s Scorching 130-Degree Fahrenheit Could Be Hottest Temp Recorded

Death Valley’s Scorching 130-Degree Fahrenheit Could Be Hottest Temp Recorded 01:04

 The mercury rose to 130 degrees in Death Valley in what could be the hottest temperature recorded in over a century. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Death Valley

Death Valley hits highest-ever temperature

 Temperatures in California's Death Valley reached 54.4C (130F) on Sunday, possibly the highest ever reliably recorded on the planet. The extreme temperature was..
New Zealand Herald

Blistering heat to continue in the West; California facing more power outages; Death Valley hits record 130

 Parts of the Southern California desert experienced record-breaking heat with Death Valley hitting 130. The extreme heat will continue this week.
USATODAY.com

Temperatures in Death Valley highest in world in over 100 years

 A thermometer at Death Valley’s Furnace Creek in the Southern California desert has soared to 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius), the highest global..
WorldNews

Death Valley hits a record 130 degrees, the hottest temperature since 1913; California heatwave prompts rolling blackout warning

 California remains in the midst of a heatwave, and most of Southern California is under an excessive heat warning.
 
USATODAY.com

Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Possibly Hottest Temperature On Planet Since 1913 [Video]

Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Possibly Hottest Temperature On Planet Since 1913

According to the National Weather Service, Death Valley’s Furnace Creek reached a preliminary high temperature of 130 degrees at 3:41 p.m. Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

Preliminary temperature at Death Valley hits 130° [Video]

Preliminary temperature at Death Valley hits 130°

Although it's been hot in the Las Vegas valley, it could always be worse... The preliminary temperature at Death Valley hit 130° over the weekend. If it's verified it'll be the hottest temperature on..

Death Valley hits 130 degrees today [Video]

Death Valley hits 130 degrees today

Death Valley hit a preliminary 130 degrees today, if verified, it will be the hottest recorded temperature on the Earth since July 1913 when Death Valley hit 134 degrees.

New global temperature record may have been set in California's Death Valley

 The hottest air temperature recorded anywhere on the planet in at least a century, and possibly ever, was reached in Death Valley in California's Mojave Desert...
Sydney Morning Herald

