First night of Democratic National Convention focuses on unity and pandemic toll

CBS News Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday with Americans discussing the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on them, while Democrats -- and some Republicans -- pushed for a message of unity. Michelle Obama delivered a powerful keynote speech with an emotional plea to vote for Joe Biden. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe; CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Lynda Tran; and CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns join Elaine Quijano to discuss the night's speeches.
First Night Of Democratic National Convention Kicks Off With 'Unity' Theme

First Night Of Democratic National Convention Kicks Off With 'Unity' Theme

 Cheering crowds and high-tech stage were replaced by laptops and tablets to stream the speeches during the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

