You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Michelle Obama: Trump Is 'Wrong President For This Country'



Michelle Obama: Trump Is 'Wrong President For This Country' Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 05:23 Published 1 hour ago Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head'



Former First Lady Michelle Obama is telling Democrats, vote like your livesdepend on it. Mrs. Obama gave a passionate speech on the first night of theDemocratic National Convention on Monday and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 5 hours ago DNC Kicks Off With Somber Tone, Addressing COVID-19 Pandemic, Racial Justice Head On



In the prerecorded speech, former First Lady Michelle Obama said Joe Biden was a "profoundly decent man" who would "tell the truth and trust science," drawing a sharp contrast between President Donald.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 04:41 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this