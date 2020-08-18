|
Senate Intelligence Committee releases final Russia report
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The Senate Intelligence Committee has just released the long-awaited final volume of its investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis joined CBSN with the details.
