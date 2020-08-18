Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senate Intelligence Committee releases final Russia report

CBS News Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The Senate Intelligence Committee has just released the long-awaited final volume of its investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis joined CBSN with the details.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Senate Select Committee on Intelligence United States Senate Select Committee on Intelligence American legislative committee overseeing intelligence

Resolution to condemn Chinese aggression against India introduced in US Senate

 The resolution by Senator John Cornyn, who is the Republican Senate Majority Whip, and Senator Mark Warner, who is ranking member of the Senate Select Committee..
IndiaTimes
FBI focuses on China's San Francisco consulate [Video]

FBI focuses on China's San Francisco consulate

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is alleging that a Chinese researcher accused of visa fraud and concealing ties to the military is now holed up in China's consulate in San Francisco after the U.S. government's order to China to shut the consulate in Houston. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:44Published

Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Officials Say Russia is Spreading Misinformation on COVID-19 in Run Up to 2020 Election [Video]

U.S. Officials Say Russia is Spreading Misinformation on COVID-19 in Run Up to 2020 Election

Russian intelligence is reportedly using a misinformation campaign on coronavirus to once again meddle in the U.S. presidential election. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:22Published
Russia meddled in Scottish vote, unclear on Brexit: UK parliament [Video]

Russia meddled in Scottish vote, unclear on Brexit: UK parliament

A new report casts Russia as a hostile power that poses a significant threat to the UK and the West on many fronts.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:36Published
Taliban says Afghan intelligence behind Russia rewards scandal [Video]

Taliban says Afghan intelligence behind Russia rewards scandal

Taliban accuses Afghan intelligence of conspiring to keep foreign forces in Afghanistan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Report: Senate GOP to Propose 'Skinny' Coronavirus Bill

 Senate Republicans will introduce a "skinny" bill of coronavirus economic measures within 24 hours which will include $10 billion for the U.S. Postal Service and...
Newsmax

United States: Senate Republicans Introduce The Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection And Schools Act (HEALS Act) - Ropes & Gray LLP

 At the end of July, Senate Republican leaders announced the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools Act (HEALS).
Mondaq

Postmaster general to testify before Senate Friday amid mail-in ballot controversy

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is expected to testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday about the U.S. Postal...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NewsmaxSeattlePI.com

Tweets about this