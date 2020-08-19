|
Man convicted in death of Michael Jordan's father gets parole date
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Larry Demery was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of the NBA legend's 56-year-old father, who was shot dead in 1993 in North Carolina.
Larry Demery American baseball player
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
