Man convicted in death of Michael Jordan's father gets parole date

CBS News Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Larry Demery was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of the NBA legend's 56-year-old father, who was shot dead in 1993 in North Carolina.
